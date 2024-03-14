PM holds bilateral meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz during official visit to Germany

H.E. Mr. Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister, had a bilateral meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, during his official visit to Germany, at the Federal Chancellery, Berlin. The Prime Minister was greeted with a welcome ceremony, which was followed by a bilateral meeting and a joint press briefing.







Both sides aim to elevate Thai-German relations towards Strategic Partnership. The two leaders also discussed ways to enhance economic cooperation, regional cooperation, and people-to-people relations, as well as further cooperation to handle current global issues, including climate change, clean energy, electronic vehicle (EV) industry, sustainable agriculture, digital economy, development of infrastructure and connectivities, Thailand’s “Landbridge” project, human resource and vocational education, conclusion expedition of Thai – EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, tourism promotion through Schengen visa exemption for Thai ordinary passport holders, as well as it changed, views on international political and security issues. (MFA)



































