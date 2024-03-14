PM welcomes German SMEs to do business in Thailand

The Thai Prime Minister notably wore the Thai traditional loincloth, Pha Khao Ma, from Khon Kaen, demonstrating his support for Thai Soft Power.

The Premier stated that he proposed elevating the relationship to a strategic partnership, which will be further discussed under the mechanism of the Thai-German Joint Economic Committee.

During the visit, the Prime Minister had the opportunity to meet with key companies in Germany. Thailand is eager to welcome German SMEs to do business in the land of smiles. The Kingdom also seeks Germany’s support in negotiating a Thai-European Union Free Trade Agreement, which is expected to enhance bilateral trade and investment. The proposal was well-received by the German Chancellor.







Thailand is also focusing on transitioning to a green industry, with investment incentives for EV production in Thailand. This transition to EVs is seen as essential to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and to zero out greenhouse gas emissions by next year. The German Chancellor expressed interest in Thailand’s electrical transition and hopes for increased cooperation in research and development as well as technical collaboration.

The Prime Minister assured the protection of German investments in traditional automotive sectors, including internal combustion and hybrid engines.







He invited Germany to participate in the development of infrastructure and investments aligned with the Ignite Thailand vision, particularly the Land Bridge Megaproject, promoting trade and investment through the push for a Thai-European Union Free Trade Agreement, as well as supporting Thailand’s membership in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development and promoting people-to-people exchanges and tourism through negotiations for Schengen visa exemptions for regular Thai passport holders. (NNT)

































