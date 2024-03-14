Rising colorectal cancer concerns among Thais

Deputy Government Spokesperson Radklao Inthawong Suwankiri has raised public awareness about the dangers of colorectal cancer.

She noted that this cancer ranks among the top cancers in many countries worldwide, with changing lifestyles leading to an increasing incidence rate, becoming a leading cause of death, and a significant public health issue worsening each year.







For Thailand, colorectal cancer is one of the top five cancers among Thais, with the disease ranking third in men and fourth in women. Annually, about 12,500 new patients are diagnosed—6,800 men and 5,700 women—with over 4,700 deaths per year.

The shift in lifestyles in Thailand, particularly dietary habits, has significantly contributed to the contraction of colorectal cancer. High-fat foods, fast food, grilled foods, reused frying oil, and processed meats are major risk factors for developing this disease.







Other risk factors include smoking, alcohol consumption, lack of exercise, obesity, and a history of polyps in the colon.

The Deputy Government Spokesperson stated that colorectal cancer could be screened for early detection, improving treatment outcomes and survival rates.

People aged 50 and above should undergo annual fecal occult blood tests, and if abnormalities are found, a colonoscopy should be performed. If polyps or abnormalities are discovered in the colon, doctors will biopsy the tissue for further diagnosis. (NNT)































