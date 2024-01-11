Overlapping sea area on agenda during Cambodian PM’s visit on Feb 7

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is ready to negotiate with his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet on overlapping sea areas during the latter’s visit to Thailand for the benefit of the people of both countries on February 7.

The talks will lead to the resolution of problems based on international law and mutually benefit from natural resources under the sea, which has high economic potential, said government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke.







It will help elevate the quality of life of the people of both countries and enhance energy security. The Prime Minister will seek a mutually acceptable solution for the people of both countries and promote close cooperation between the two countries, said the spokesman.







The government is actively negotiating the overlapping claims area, party to share resources in the overlapping zone for mutual benefit. He is confident that it will be another opportunity to solve Thailand’s energy problem. Natural gas from the overlapping area will enable Thailand to produce electricity at a lower cost, reducing the cost of living for the people and enhancing the country’s competitiveness. (TNA)





























