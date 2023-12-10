China slashes visa fees for Thais to boost tourism

China has announced a 25% reduction in visa fees for travelers from several countries, including Thailand, Japan, Mexico, Vietnam, and the Philippines. This reduction, effective until the end of 2024, is part of China’s efforts to boost foreign tourism and business visits during its economic recovery phase. The new policy, set to commence on December 11, will make it more affordable for millions of travelers from over a dozen countries to obtain a Chinese visa.







For Thai nationals, the revised fee for a single-entry tourist visa will vary from 750 baht for standard processing to 1,950 baht for expedited service. This information is available on the Chinese embassy’s website.

Following Thailand’s recent decision to waive visa requirements for Chinese travelers, the government is also seeking reciprocal visa exemptions from Beijing. Minister of Foreign Affairs Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara discussed this proposal with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, during a regional meeting in Beijing.







A Thai working panel is scheduled to visit China by the end of the month to further discuss this matter with Chinese authorities. In September, Thailand initiated a visa exemption scheme for Chinese and Kazakh tourists, allowing them to stay in Thailand for up to 30 days. This scheme is valid until February 29, 2024

Last month, China extended a similar gesture, announcing visa-free entry for ordinary passport holders from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Malaysia for business, tourism, and family visits, effective until the end of 2024. (NNT)



























