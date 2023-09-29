PM has no plan to replace Governor of the Bank of Thailand

Mr Setthaput Suthiwatnarueput, Governor of the Bank of Thailand (BoT) said that he was scheduled to meet Prime Minister Settha Thavisin who is also Finance Minister concurrently on Monday, October 2.

Mr Setthaput said it was not yet known what issues the discussion will be. But he was ready to answer every question.







He declined to comment whether the meeting was related to the news report that the Prime Minister has planned to dismiss the central bank governor.

Mr Srettha Thavisin earlier said that he has no plan to replace the governor of the Bank of Thailand, dismissing media reports that said he was considering removing him from the post as “funny”. (TNA)













