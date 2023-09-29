PM pays courtesy call on Hun Sen

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Thursday paid a courtesy call on President of the Supreme Privy Council to His Majesty the King of Cambodia at Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) headquarters, Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Mr Srettha expressed pleasure to pay a courtesy call on the President of the Supreme Privy Council to His Majesty the King of Cambodia who have been key figure to Thailand – Cambodia relations, and added that this visit to Cambodia was his first bilateral overseas visit.







It is also coincidental that the Thai and Cambodian Prime Ministers be elected by their respective national assembly on the same day. Prime Minister Hun Manet’s congratulatory phone call to the Prime Minister also reflects close ties and friendship between the two countries.

Hun Sen congratulated Mr Srettha for his assumption of the position, and expressed confidence that the Prime Minister would continue to forge closer relations and cooperation between Thailand and Cambodia at all levels toward mutual prosperity and happiness. He also pledged full support in this endeavor.







After the meeting, the President of the Supreme Privy Council to His Majesty the King of Cambodia hosted a dinner in honor of the Prime Minister, who later departed Phnom Penh International Airport on Thursday night to arrive in Bangkok at 8.20pm. (TNA)



















