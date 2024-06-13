PM follows up on ‘Klong Ong Ang and Klong Bang Lamphu’ development project in Bangkok

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin followed up on the progress of a development project launched in celebration of the 72nd Birthday or 6th Cycle Anniversary of H.M. the King on July 28, 2024. The ‘Klong Ong Ang and Klong Bang Lamphu’ project is one of the 10 development initiatives around Bangkok aimed at providing livelihood opportunities for local residents. It has received acclaim for its efforts in improving the landscape, making it more orderly, beautiful, and clean.







The Prime Minister asked Bangkok to highlight key activities to attract tourists and emphasized promoting the Klong Ong Ang Canal to garner attention from international visitors worldwide. Meanwhile, the local community has requested that the Governor and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) ensure continuous maintenance of cleanliness and orderliness.

Before visiting Bang Lamphu Museum and overseeing progress in organizing the Royal Barge Procession on the Chao Phraya River, the Prime Minister made sure that these initiatives were on track. (NNT)















































