ISOC Commander briefs OIC on Southern Thailand security

Fourth Army Region Commander and Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 4 Director Lt Gen Santi Sakuntanark recently highlighted the complex security dynamics in Thailand’s southern border provinces in a briefing to a delegation from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). He stressed that the regional issues are not rooted in religious conflict but are primarily driven by a desire for identity and existence.







During the OIC’s visit, Lt Gen Santi discussed the challenges faced in the region, including incidents that have escalated tensions. He noted that these events are often exploited by dissident groups who distort religious differences to incite violence. However, he reaffirmed the government’s position, supported by the Sheikhul Islam Office of Thailand, that these are not religious disputes.









In response to the ongoing security issues, ISOC Region 4 has developed strategies to bolster the resilience of local officials and volunteers, seeking to create a stable environment that supports both economic and social development.

Lt Gen Santi also outlined government policies to improve the quality of life in these provinces by promoting economic ties with neighboring countries and the broader Southeast Asian region, ensuring that residents can safely live and practice their religious beliefs within the law. (NNT)





































