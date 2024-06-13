‘Ambassadors’ Visit to the Southern Border Provinces (SBPs) of Thailand 2024’ in Yala

The diplomatic corps from 8 OIC countries, alongside Ambassadors of Thailand and MFA executives, under the project “Ambassadors’ Visit to the Southern Border Provinces (SBPs) of Thailand 2024,” visited Thailand Knowledge Park Yala (TK Park Yala), and were welcomed by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, with other relevant high-level government agency executives on 12 June 2024.







The Governor of Yala Province gave a welcoming remarks before the delegation was briefed the overview of the government’s SBPs policies and key achievements by Commander in Chief of the 4th Internal Security Operations Forward Command (ISOC 4), SBPAC Secretary General, and Mayor of Yala City Municipality. After that, the delegation participated in TK Park Yala’s activities, including exhibition viewing of SBPAC and Yala Province works on the SBPs development, discussions with local product exporters to the OIC countries and education institutes that have ongoing language and scholarship cooperation with the OIC countries, as well as exhibition viewing of Thai and local textiles and Yala province’s local products (OTOP).







In addition, the delegation visited the Kota Bharu Cultural Museum, Raman district, Yala province, which showcases the harmonious coexistence between Buddhists and Muslims in the area. Afterwards, the diplomatic corps also had a study visit to the Su-ngai Kolok Customs House and the site of the second Golok River Bridge to be briefed on infrastructure and cross-border trade promotion at the checkpoint, especially regarding the Twin cities Project between Thailand and Malaysia. (MFA)













































