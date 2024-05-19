PM explores potential collaborative opportunities in food processing innovation in Parma, Italy

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has led a visit to the BONI S.p.A. cheese factory in Parma, Italy, to observe the cheese production process and explore potential collaborative opportunities in food processing innovation. This visit, which took place yesterday (May 18), aligns with the Thai government’s vision of enhancing food production capabilities and learning from leading global producers.







BONI S.p.A., renowned for its production of Parmigiano Reggiano and the aging of Grana Padano cheese, operates one of the largest cheese production facilities in the area, spanning 80,000 square meters. The factory boasts an annual output of roughly 125,000 pieces of Parmigiano Reggiano and manages the sale of about 19,000 metric tons of cheese each year. With a daily production capacity of 300 cheese wheels, each utilizing 1,200 liters of milk, the facility adheres to the highest production standards, aging cheese for one to five years to ensure superior quality.







Italy, recognized as one of the major food producers within the European Union, is also famous for products such as Parma Ham and various cheeses. In the previous year, Thailand imported Italian cheeses valued at approximately 7.92 million US dollars. Through this visit, Srettha and his team aim to boost opportunities for learning and collaboration that could lead to enhanced production quality and availability of high-quality food products in Thailand. (NNT)















































