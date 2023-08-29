PM discusses tourism boost in peak travel season with airlines

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has met with representatives from the aviation sector to prepare for the high tourism season which is expected to peak in the last quarter of 2023. Mr. Srettha said his administration once in office will first prioritize tourism rejuvenation.

The meeting saw representatives from the Airports of Thailand (AOT), operators of key international airports in the country, and CEOs of 8 air carriers in attendance. Prior to the meeting, the Prime Minister introduced to participants key candidates for the ministerial positions in his Cabinet, who would be responsible for the country’s economy.







The PM said he would immediately start working on tourism upon his inauguration, as the final quarter is considered an important time for economic push and a peak travel season.

AOT President Kerati Kijmanawat said the AOT had discussed with delegates from other organizations, following his Friday meeting with the PM, particularly regarding the shortage of flights serving airports in Bangkok and Phuket. The sector needs to prepare flight slots for future flights from China and other countries at 6 airports in Thailand.







Mr. Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, CEO and President at Bangkok Airways and President of the Airlines Association of Thailand, expressed his willingness to cooperate and reaffirmed that his airline was well prepared for the upcoming peak travel season. (NNT)













