Thaksin stressed, fatigued, says his daughter

Paetongtarn “Ung Ing” Shinawatra, head of the Pheu visited her father jailed former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra at the Police General Hospital for the second day.

After the visit, she returned to the Pheu Thai Party, disclosing that Mr. Thaksin has been feeling fatigued and under stress since arriving in Thailand. This is a result of having contracted the first of COVID-19 detected in Wuhan.







Now, the most worrying condition is his heart, she said. However, there has been no plan to transfer him to a private hospital. As for the request for royal pardon, it will be left to the discretion of her father.

The lawyer Winyat Chartmontri, who accompanied Ms. Paetongtarn to hospital, said he did not meet Mr. Thaksin and did not know his latest condition. His daughter met him alone. Regarding the request for royal pardon, it is still in the preparation stage, and it is not specified when it will be submitted. (TNA)

















