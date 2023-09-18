PM discusses drug prevention and repression in Samut Prakan

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, Justice Minister Pol Col Thavee Sodsong and senior authorities have convened at Bangpoo Industrial Estate in Samut Prakan to discuss drug prevention and repression while tackling other key issues.

The Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) presented the main concepts and problem circumstances, as well as drug-related remedies across six areas: international collaboration, drug suppression, asset seizure, addiction treatment, drug prevention and management.







Prime Minister Srettha underlined the need to view drug users as patients. He added that the policy should be taken seriously and implemented in a systematic manner.

On this occasion, the premier presided over the confiscated drug destruction process.

This second disposal round of its kind in 2023 out of 100 cases, which have a total volume of approximately 25.5 tons of various types of drugs, of which 12.5 tons are methamphetamine tablets, 11.6 tons are ice and the rest are heroin, as well as various types of opium, ketamine and mixtures. (NNT)





















