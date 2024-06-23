PM describes Thailand’s economy as ‘slow-moving Ferrari’

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has described Thailand’s economy as a “slow-moving Ferrari,” noting its unfulfilled potential despite possessing significant capabilities.

During on June 22 “Chat with Srettha” program on the NBT2HD channel, the prime minister acknowledged the challenges of transitioning from business to governance, citing the complexities of government procedures and regulatory oversight. His approach includes conducting surveys across various provinces to gather firsthand accounts of the local challenges, irrespective of political representation in those areas.







Srettha also outlined several government policies to stimulate economic growth, particularly through tourism, a major revenue source for Thailand. He mentioned Phuket’s potential, marred by issues such as inadequate tap water supply, waste management problems, and security concerns.

To enhance Thailand’s status as a regional hub, the Prime Minister has conducted unannounced inspections at Suvarnabhumi Airport to assess service quality and ensure that foreign tourists receive a positive experience upon arrival.









Srettha defended his frequent travels abroad, noting that many trips are essential for strengthening Thailand’s commitment to global economic partnerships and attracting foreign investment. He also mentioned long-term projects under consideration, such as establishing a nuclear power plant for cleaner energy and evaluating the societal impacts of entertainment complexes, calling for a collaborative effort to accelerate progress and sustainable development in the country.





































