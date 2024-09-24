PM denies delay in 400-baht minimum wage increase, aims for implementation by year-end

BANGKOK, Thailand –– Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on September 24 has refuted claims that the government is stalling the implementation of the 400-baht minimum wage increase. Following a cabinet meeting, she affirmed the government’s commitment to raising the wage within this year, emphasizing that it must be done in consultation with all parties and in accordance with the law.

The Prime Minister addressed concerns that the wage hike, initially targeted for October 1, 2024, might be postponed due to the inability of the Wage Committee and the tripartite board to reach a consensus. She stated that while the policy is clear, the final decision rests with the tripartite committee, and the government is working to expedite discussions.







When asked if the government still plans to push for the 400-baht minimum wage as promised, Paetongtarn confirmed the government’s intention to proceed, stressing that there is no deliberate delay. She noted that all three parties involved — the government, employers, and employees — need to discuss the details, particularly in ensuring the policy complies with legal requirements.

When pressed on whether the minimum wage will be implemented by the end of this year, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the government’s goal to achieve it within 2024, as initially intended.





































