PM confirms first batch of 10,000 baht payments to begin Wednesday, avoids stock transfer question

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra confirmed on September 24 that the government will proceed with the first batch of 10,000 baht payments to vulnerable groups starting Wednesday as scheduled. During a cabinet meeting, she reassured the public that there will be no issues with the payout and reiterated her commitment to raising the minimum wage to 400 baht by the end of the year.

When asked about the status of the 400-baht wage increase, which was delayed from its initial target date of October 1, the Prime Minister acknowledged that further discussions are needed but emphasized that the government is pushing to implement the wage hike within 2024.







However, when questioned about the transfer of shares in a property company to her sister, Ms. Pinthongta Shinawatra Kunakornwong, the Prime Minister did not respond.

On the same day, several cabinet ministers were absent from the meeting, including Foreign Minister Maris Sangiamphong, Deputy Commerce Minister Napintorn Srisangpang, and Deputy Commerce Minister Suchart Chomklin.





































