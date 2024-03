H.E. Mr. Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, delivered a statement via a recorded video conference at the 3rd Summit for Democracy on 20 March 2024 under the theme: “Democracy for Future Generations” to underline Thailand’s dedication to democracy, the rule of law, and human rights both at home and abroad.

The 3rd Summit for Democracy took place from 18 – 20 March 2024 in South Korea. It was the first time Thailand was invited to attend the Summit. (MFA)