Thailand offers loans to village funds to promote cattle husbandry

The Cabinet has approved in principle a project to promote income generation through cattle husbandry, assigning the national village and urban community fund office to form a working group to ensure community participation in all key aspects of the program.

The initiative will operate within the framework of a 5 billion baht credit line from financial institutions, offering loans to village funds. This will enable 100,000 households to borrow up to 50,000 baht each for cattle farming. Participants will also receive cattle rearing guidance from the Department of Livestock Development, with the state facilitating market access.







The program aims to generate a household income of 240,000 baht from an initial cost of 50,000 baht, or 4.8 times the investment, over a period of 5 years. With two cattle at an average price of 25,000 baht each, the income generated per animal is expected to be no less than 120,000 baht.

The target groups are village funds with a good history of borrowing and repaying loans from the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives, Government Savings Bank, or other banks, utilizing the 5 billion baht credit line from state banks.

Village fund members interested in joining the program can seek information for application from the local village fund committee. (NNT)
































