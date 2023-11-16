PM confidence tech giants to invest in Data Center in Thailand

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expressed confidence that tech giants are set to invest in the Data Center sector in Thailand as the kingdom eyes more investment from US companies.

On November 14, at 4:00 PM local time in San Francisco, California, which is 15 hours behind Thailand, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Srettha Thavisin held discussions with Walmart executives, the world’s largest retail chain. Walmart expressed its interest in expanding its market presence in Thailand, leading to talks about traditional cuisine, and halal foods sold in Walmart stores.







Additionally, discussions were held with Western Digital, the world’s leading manufacturer of Hard Disk Drives (HDD). Thailand, presently the largest HDD production base for Western Digital, is expected to see increased investment, including the relocation of manufacturing operations from the Philippines.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister engaged with executives from AWS, a subsidiary of Amazon, specializing in cloud services. AWS has signed an agreement to invest in Thailand and is expected to commence operations as a data center soon. This marks a significant and positive step as the first company to invest, with plans for additional investments.







Regarding discussions with Google, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with the signed Memorandum of Understanding to establish a data center in Thailand.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the three global giants in data centers, namely AWS, Google, and Microsoft, will significantly contribute to elevating Thailand’s industrial sector, gaining widespread acceptance in the near future. (TNA)













































