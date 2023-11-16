Thailand supports global information access at UNESCO meeting

Thai delegates on November 14 participated in the second day of the UNESCO Commission for Communication and Information meeting, emphasizing Thailand’s support for universal information access and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Sudruetai Lertkasem, the Deputy Director-General of the Public Relations Department (PRD) of Thailand, and Kavi Chongkittavorn, a mass communication expert and member of the UNESCO Communication and Information Committee, attended the 42nd session of the UNESCO Commission for Communication and Information.







The meeting focused on exchanging views, suggesting improvements, and reporting on member countries’ activities aligned with UNESCO’s goals. These activities include promoting digital archiving of cultural heritage, multilingualism for equitable ethnic group access to information, advancements in artificial intelligence for media efficiency, and comprehensive information coverage.

Another key discussion point was the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in enhancing the effectiveness of mass communication. The AI Movement, as part of the agenda, aims to leverage AI technologies to improve access to information and make media channels more efficient and inclusive.







Deputy Director-General Sudruetai highlighted Thailand’s role in supporting the “Tashkent Declaration on Universal Access to Information” to foster UNESCO’s efforts to achieve SDGs. She also emphasized Thailand’s commitment to freedom of expression, public spaces for education, learning, and entertainment, and awareness of cultural diversity. This commitment extends to connecting regional languages for inclusive access to information, promoting media literacy, social responsibility, and respect for diverse opinions, thereby elevating public discourse and fostering a knowledgeable and unified society.

Thailand expressed its willingness to support UNESCO’s initiatives for promoting access to information and freedom of expression. The country is considering financial contributions to UNESCO to strengthen networks and participate in driving SDGs further. (NNT)



























