Cabinet approves offsite meeting in Nong Bua Lamphu

The Cabinet has acknowledged the organization of its first official offsite meeting of 2023 in Nong Bua Lamphu province. The decision aligns with the proposal from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Kanika Aunjit, Deputy Government Spokesperson, announced that the Cabinet this week approved the first official roving Cabinet meeting, as suggested by the Prime Minister's Office.







The visit will include inspections in the upper Northeastern provinces of Bueng Kan, Loei, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu, and Udon Thani. The event will take place from December 3rd to 4th. The inspection will focus on critical issues such as poverty alleviation, drug abuse prevention, agricultural challenges, and land for cultivation.

The Deputy Spokesperson further stated that the Cabinet has been assigned to visit these Northeastern provinces to monitor the implementation of government policies and address the grievances of the local people.







Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, Phumtham Wechayachai, has been tasked with overseeing and coordinating the administration in these provinces. He will chair a meeting to integrate development plans for the upper Northeastern provinces, collaborating with relevant governmental departments and agencies. This meeting aims to propose development agendas for these provinces at the official offsite Cabinet meeting in Nong Bua Lamphu. (NNT)




























