5 measures taken by Thai authorities to prevent accidents during Songkran

Songkran Festival 2024 is coming, when a huge number of Thai people visit their hometown and travel on holidays. For the safety of Songkran celebrants, as well as the prevention of accidents that may be caused by alcohol, the Committee on National Alcohol Policy has released five measures during the festival, as follows:

Determining safety areas for Songkran water-throwing celebrations, which will be alcohol-free; Increasing the checkpoints and the frequency of checking to screen people who are inebriated; Checking the alcohol level of drivers in every accident case; Warning the public that drinking alcohol and driving are prohibited; Transferring persons who have been arrested for drinking and driving into the treatment process.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and all provinces are urged not to sell alcohol to children or to youths under 20 years old. (PRD)
































