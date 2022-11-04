PM chairs inauguration of first ‘Thailand-China Investment Forum’ at Shangri-La Bangkok Hotel

The very first Thailand-China Investment Forum kicked off on Thursday (Nov 3) in Bangkok, with the Prime Minister of Thailand presiding over the opening ceremony. Strategic partnership was emphasized at the gathering.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha chaired the inauguration of the first Thailand-China Investment Forum at Shangri-La Bangkok Hotel, as he delivered his opening speech on the strategic economic partnership.







He said this forum would help drive forward deeper economic cooperation and relations between Thailand and China. China is considered Thailand’s major trade partner.

The PM said the economic relations between the two would help create an environment that suits growth, stability, and unity, all of which lead to mutual and sustainable development.







He said the Thai government had been working to push forward the country’s economic recovery through the border reopening policy, which enables the recovery of foreign investments, the tourism sector, and the service sector.

The governments of Thailand and China this year celebrate a decade of their comprehensive strategic partnership. The Thai government expressed its willingness to work with Beijing to further enhance both countries’ relations into the next decade. (NNT)









































