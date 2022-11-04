Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport gets ready for APEC Economic Leaders’ Week Nov 14-19

Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport will serve as the main port of arrival for economic leaders, executives, and members of the media attending the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week this month. The Minister of Transport paid a visit to the airport to inspect the readiness of relevant facilities.

Minister of Transport Saksayam Chidchob visited Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport to inspect the airport’s preparedness to accommodate special passengers participating in the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW) 2022, which will be taking place in Bangkok on 14-19 November.







The airport, which is the largest international airport and the main port of arrival for air travelers in Thailand, is expected to handle the highest number of AELW participants traveling by air.

Mr. Saksayam said he had ordered the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand, and Airports of Thailand which owns and operates 6 airports, as well as related agencies to fully prepare their facilities and staff members for the occasion. These entities will be coordinating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Customs Department, and the Excise Department to facilitate travel formalities for APEC leaders.







Nineteen extra passport control counters have been added to Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport to accommodate passengers.

Facilities at Bangkok’s secondary airport, Don Muang International Airport, have also been prepared for the AELW, including 101 aprons of which 17 are for overnight parking. The Transport Minister has urged related agencies to ensure maximum security protection for the country leaders on their arrivals and departures.







Both airports will remain open for commercial flights during the AELW period. All the extra procedures to accommodate economic leaders will not affect general passengers using the airports during that time. (NNT)

































