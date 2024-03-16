PM begins northern visit in Chiang Mai, focuses on wildfire and smog

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has begun a visit through Northern Thailand from March 15 to 19, focusing on environmental challenges and local development. The agenda started in Chiang Mai, addressing the severe issues of wildfire, smog, and PM2.5 pollution. The trip also seeks to support local artisans by promoting their fabric products under a royal project, aiming to preserve and celebrate the region’s cultural heritage.







During his time in Chiang Mai, Srettha has been scheduled to participate in a distribution event for PM2.5 masks at the Royal Park Rajapruek, responding to the ongoing air quality crisis in the province. The premier also plans to take part in the cultural practices of the Lisu tribe and inspect the development efforts for Mae Kha Canal as a new tourist destination.

The premier’s itinerary includes a visit to Lamphun province on March 17, where he will engage with officials and residents in Pa Sang district. Following this, he will chair a cabinet meeting in Phayao province, scheduled for March 18 and 19, to discuss regional development strategies. This includes plans for establishing an airport in Dok Khamtai district and boosting border trade at the Ban Huak Border Checkpoint.







Srettha’s trip concludes on March 19 with a meeting in Lampang province, wrapping up a series of visits to address key issues and promote development in Northern Thailand. (NNT)





































