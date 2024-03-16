Interior Minister reviews surveillance cameras online network in Phuket

Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul inspected tourist safety measures in Phuket province, following the prime minister’s call for related agencies to step up efforts in boosting confidence.

Anutin led a team of officials to visit Phuket province on Friday March 15. His first stop was at Patong Police Station where he was briefed on the operations of a local CCTV center before proceeding to Bangla Night Market.







The CCTV network monitored by Patong Police Station is cooperation between the local police department and local businesses to ensure the safety of visitors and locals alike. The network currently has 26 surveillance cameras online, with a plan to install more in the near future.

Bangla Night Market is a walking street in Patong area of Phuket, which is frequented by many international tourists.







The Minister of Interior also took the opportunity to visit Patong Beach to meet with local people, tourists, and business owners in the area. He took note of security protocols in place including the weapon and drug-free policy, CCTV operations, and safe transportation services.

He said other tourist spots in the country should implement similar measures in support of tourism recovery.

Anutin stressed that Phuket is a safe place for all and thanked local authorities for keeping everything in order, while encouraging other cities to follow suit. (NNT)









































