PM attends ‘World Economic Forum’ in Davos, Switzerland Jan 15-19

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin has traveled to attend the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, emphasizing Thailand’s potential and readiness to drive global issues.

The prime minister posted a message on X while traveling from Suvarnabhumi Airport to Zurich, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum 2024 (WEF) from January 15 to 19 in Davos.







He was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit.

This marks the first time in 12 years for Thailand to be represented at the leader’s level and the first visit to Europe for both the Prime Minister since taking office.







The WEF annual meeting is a unique and special forum, which brings together around 2,500 participants from all over the world, including heads of states/governments and international organisations, CEOs, academia, and influential public figures.

The theme of this annual meeting is “Rebuilding Trust” comprising 4 workstreams namely (1) Achieving Cooperation and Security in a Fractured World; (2) Creating Growth and Jobs for a New Era; (3) Artificial Intelligence as a Driving Force for the Economy and Society; and (4) A Long-Term Strategy for Climate, Nature and Energy.







At this meeting, the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs will attend various meetings and panels as speakers and panelists aiming to promote Thailand’s economic and investment potentials particularly the Landbridge Project and exchange views on the economic outlook, geopolitics, sustainability, the green transition, among others.

They will also meet and discuss the issues of future cooperation with other governments, IOs, and business leaders during this trip. (TNA)































