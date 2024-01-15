HBO’s The White Lotus season 3 to film in Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced that Thailand will serve as the major filming location for the third season of The White Lotus, HBO’s Emmy-winning anthology series. Filming is scheduled to begin in February in the world-renowned destinations of Bangkok, Phuket, and Ko Samui.

The first season of The White Lotus, which debuted in 2021, was set in Hawaii. Season one received 20 Emmy nominations and won 10, including best limited or anthology series. The second season, which premiered in December 2022, was set in Sicily and has been nominated for 23 Emmys, including best drama series.

The White Lotus season 3 will be premiered on HBO in 2025. (PRD)































