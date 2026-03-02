Deputy PM orders transparent probe into death of wild elephant during relocation from Khon Kaen to Loei

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Suchart Chomklin has directed the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) to expedite its investigation into the death of wild elephant Plai Sidor Hu Phab to ensure full transparency.

The move follows an open letter from the Animal Lovers Volunteer Club requesting clarification over the elephant’s sudden death. The Minister thanked the public for their vigilance in wildlife conservation and acknowledged the strong public interest surrounding the case. He confirmed that although the elephant had been relocated under a temporary protection order issued by the Administrative Court, the Ministry remains committed to disclosing all facts.







Plai Sidor Hu Phab, a wild elephant from Phu Luang forest, collapsed and died suddenly on February 4, 2026, during relocation from Wiang Kao district in Khon Kaen province back to forested land in Loei province. Reports indicate that approximately 15 minutes after the transport truck departed, the elephant began showing signs of convulsions before losing consciousness. The incident has sparked widespread public debate and scrutiny regarding the cause of death.

To ensure impartiality, the DNP has appointed an investigative committee that includes external experts. The panel will examine the relocation procedures and the circumstances surrounding the elephant’s death from a professional and objective standpoint.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that if negligence or misconduct by any officials is found, the Ministry will pursue disciplinary, criminal, and administrative action without exception. He reaffirmed that the findings, along with any legal measures taken, will be made public to maintain confidence in Thailand’s wildlife management and protection system. (NNT)



































