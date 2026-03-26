PM Anutin ditches motorcade for EV as fuel prices rise and energy pressure mounts

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul traveled to Government House on Wednesday in a personal electric vehicle (EV) without a motorcade, setting an example for energy conservation amid rising fuel prices and Middle East tensions.

The Prime Minister swapped his official motorcade for a grey BYD electric SUV, carrying only a driver and two aides. The move follows recent domestic fuel price hikes, where petrol and gasohol rose by 2.00 baht per liter, and diesel by 1.80 baht per liter.

Later this afternoon, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) to evaluate the economic impact of the energy crunch.

Additionally, Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn will chair a separate energy committee meeting at 4:30 PM. The committee is expected to review proposed adjustments to electricity tariffs for the May–August cycle, which could see household power rates climb from the current 3.88 baht per unit up to 4.59 baht. (TNA)



































