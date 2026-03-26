Monkey mayhem forces Bangkok to act in Bang Khun Thian

BANGKOK, Thailand – Authorities are stepping up efforts to tackle ongoing problems caused by macaque monkeys in Bang Khun Thian, as residents continue to report damage to property and disruptions to daily life.

Officials from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Department of National Parks Wildlife and Plant Conservation met on March 25 to review progress and outline further measures to manage the growing monkey population in the coastal district.

Currently, around 350 macaques are spread across three main areas, including the Khun Kala Monument, Soi Thian Thale 22 community, and a nearby housing project. The animals, which are protected under Thai wildlife law, have increasingly come into conflict with residents—raiding homes, damaging property, and creating safety concerns.

Authorities have introduced zoning measures to encourage monkeys to remain within designated feeding areas, reducing the risk of road accidents and limiting their movement into residential zones. More than 80 percent of the population has already been sterilized and vaccinated as part of efforts to control their numbers and health risks.







A temporary shelter area has also been established near the Khun Kala Monument, with local community involvement. However, officials acknowledged ongoing challenges in preventing the monkeys from leaving designated zones.

In the long term, a 12-rai site is planned to serve as a permanent habitat, bringing monkeys from all three locations into a single managed area. The project, which will include habitat design and ecosystem management, is expected to move forward with budget allocation in 2028.

The most pressing issue remains in Soi Thian Thale 22, where monkeys frequently enter homes. Residents have called for urgent relocation measures to reduce damage and restore safety.

City officials say a phased plan is already in place, beginning with pilot zones and expanding to additional areas, alongside coordination with national agencies. The goal is to strike a balance between wildlife protection and the well-being of local communities. (TNA)



































