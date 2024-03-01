PM aims for Thailand to become aviation hub

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has introduced Thailand Vision, pledging to elevate Thailand as a key aviation hub in the Asia-Pacific region.

Prime Minister Srettha revealed plans to elevate Thailand’s airports, aiming to restore Suvarnabhumi Airport’s status as a top 20 global airport within five years. Cooperation with Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT), managing six key airports, has been secured to achieve these goals.







Suvarnabhumi Airport’s expansion plan aims to handle 150 million passengers yearly by 2030. SAT-1 terminal, initially for 45 million passengers, now serves 60 million passengers annually. The third runway, opening in 2024, will handle 60 flights per hour, later increasing to 90. Future plans include expanding terminals and adding a new one to accommodate 90 million more passengers. A fourth runway is also in the works to handle up to 120 flights per hour.

The government plans to transform Don Mueang Airport into a point-to-point model, increasing capacity from 30 million to 50 million passengers annually by 2030. This involves renovating existing terminals and expanding Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 for domestic passengers, accommodating up to 27 million passengers yearly.







The government plans to construct Andaman Airport as a second airport to serve tourists visiting Phuket and nearby areas. Phuket International Airport will also undergo expansion to accommodate a projected increase in annual passengers to 18 million by 2030.

The government aims to develop the maintenance industry into a hub for both commercial and private aircraft. It will establish a temperature-controlled cargo warehouse system (Cold Chain) to distribute goods to over 280 million people in Thailand and neighboring countries. Collaboration with airlines, tourism agencies, and hotels will be strengthened to collectively develop the Thai aviation sector, optimizing flight schedules, aircraft types, and passenger services. Sustainability measures include adopting Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and supporting domestic production, as well as promoting environmentally friendly packaging. This initiative will not only create economic opportunities but also improve the quality of life and drive sustainable economic growth in Thailand. (NNT)











































