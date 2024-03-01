South African Airlines to reopen direct flight route from Bangkok to Johannesburg

Nalinee Taveesin, Thailand’s Trade Representative, disclosed after meeting with Mr. Darkey Ephraim Africa, Ambassador of South Africa to Thailand, that both parties expressed their pleasure at the strong and close relationship between the two countries in all dimensions.

She mentioned that the cooperation includes ministerial-level exchanges and tourism aspects. In 2023, the number of South African tourists traveling to Thailand increased by more than 50% compared to 2022, with a total of 60,000 visitors, while about 2,000 Thai tourists visited South Africa.







Moreover, the South African Ambassador hinted at good news that within the next 1-2 years, South African Airlines is considering reopening the direct flight route from Bangkok to Johannesburg. This would significantly boost tourist numbers between the two countries. In terms of education, Chulalongkorn University will establish the Nelson Mandela Center for Conflict Resolution, honoring Mandela’s legacy as a promoter of peace and unity. These developments are a positive and sustainable sign of the relationship between Thailand and South Africa.

Nalinee said they also discussed promoting cooperation in sectors where each country specializes, such as the electric vehicle industry, mining and minerals, and fruit industry.







Furthermore, she and the ambassador discussed the promotion of women’s roles, especially in the business sector. Additionally, they talked about expanding markets, including discussions on reducing tariffs and negotiating a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the Southern African Customs Union (SACU), comprising Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Eswatini, and the Republic of South Africa. The ambassador indicated South Africa’s readiness to support Thailand’s FTA negotiations with SACU. (NNT)





























