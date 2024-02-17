PM addresses long-standing problem within Thai society and its pyramid structure

During his keynote address at the iBusiness Forum 2024, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin highlighted the country’s challenges and the strategies for addressing them. The government is confident in leveraging the nation’s considerable potential to generate income for its citizens.

The premier described the Thai social structure comparing it to a pyramid. He stated that the pyramid structure reflects Thailand's issues with socioeconomic disparities, a long-standing problem within Thai society that requires addressing the root causes for resolution.







This can be achieved through cooperation from all sectors, starting from the grassroots and building upwards, akin to a pyramid. Ideally, the top 1% of the pyramid helping the bottom 99% would continuously elevate Thailand’s pyramid.

He gave his assurance that his government prioritizes solving farmers' debt issues, with technology enhancing farmers' income by threefold within four years. The administration is also tackling the informal debt issue, as failing to resolve it could lead to social problems, including drugs, crime, and an economy deeply entrenched in Thai society.







Regarding water management and clean energy, the Prime Minister emphasized looking towards the future, particularly nuclear energy. In his upcoming trip to France next month, he will discuss this matter bilaterally with the President of France, aiming to create opportunities for Thailand’s industrial sector.

Tourism, a critical sector for the country's GDP, has seen the government offering visa-free entry to Chinese nationals and several other countries to stimulate the domestic economy. In terms of trade and investment, the government is investing in infrastructure, including high-speed rail, deep-sea port projects, land bridges, and airports. (NNT)












































