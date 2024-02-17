Defense Ministry directs all military units to intercept illegal activities on land and at sea border

The first mobile meeting of the Ministry of Defense at the Royal Thai Army Headquarters has resolved that direct units of the Ministry and all military branches vigilantly monitor and intercept illegal activities that impact border security, both on land and at sea.

Minister of Defence, Sutin Klungsang, explained that these illegal activities include drug trafficking, war weapons, and other unlawful items. The responsible units should also be on the lookout for illegal immigration and human trafficking, destruction of natural resources and the environment.







The focus should also include transnational crime and terrorism. This involves integrating and coordinating operations with relevant security agencies, including neighboring countries, to prevent and solve these problems.

Furthermore, the Minister of Defence mentioned that to help mitigate the drought issue, disaster relief centers from the Ministry of Defence, the Royal Thai Army, and all military branches should continuously monitor weather conditions, rainfall data, and water levels in various sources.







They should also prepare personnel and equipment to deal with future droughts. Other measures include coordinating operations with civilian agencies and local government organizations to prepare water trucks for fresh water service to people affected by drought, upon request for assistance, and to prepare long-term solutions for water scarcity. (NNT)































