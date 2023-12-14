Move Forward party MP found guilty of violating royal insult law and Computer Crime Act

The Criminal Court has sentenced Move Forward party MP Rukchanok “Ice” Srinork to six years in prison for violating Section 112 of the Criminal Code, the lese-majeste law and the Computer Crime Act.

The case, brought to court by the public prosecutor’s office, alleged that Ms. Rukchanok posted a defamatory message regarding the allocation of vaccines along with an image of the royal institution on Twitter, now X from July 18 to August 9, 2021.







Despite the denial by the accused, the court carefully examined the evidence and found her guilty of violating the royal insult law and the Computer Crime Act, which prohibits importing distorted or false information into the computer system.

As a result, the court imposed a severe sentence of two consecutive three-year prison terms, totaling six years without suspension.







In response to the verdict, Chaithawat Tulathon, Move Forward party leader used his position to file the bail application for Ms Rukchanok and the result will be known later this afternoon. Mr. Chaithawat said this case had happened before Ms. Rukchanok became an MP of the party. (TNA)



























