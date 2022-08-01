Plans for new Zoo on royally bestowed land in Pathum Thani revealed

Officials have unveiled a zoo development plan on a royally bestowed plot of land in Pathum Thani province, with construction expected to take five years in total.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the construction will start next year and will end in 2027.







His Majesty the King royally bestowed a 48-hectare plot of land in Pathum Thani’s Thanyaburi district for the development of the new zoo. During construction, a section of the zoo will open early as a mini zoo to welcome visitors.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said the government is in the process of choosing a construction contractor to undertake this project, as the design phase for this zoo has been completed.





He added that the ministry is working hard to ensure that this new zoo will meet the demands of the public by serving as a learning center as well as a place for recreation and tourism, while also meeting international zoo standards.

The new project is estimated to cost 10.97 billion baht, with a partial opening expected in 2026 and full opening in 2028. (NNT)

































