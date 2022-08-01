5 killed in Thai tour bus accident in Laos

Five people were killed and 19 others injured when a Thai tour bus hit an 18-wheeled truck in Savannakhet province of Laos.

The bus was carrying Thai tourists back from Vietnam when it smashed into the Lao truck in Lian Xai village of Atsaphangthong district, about 80 kilometers from the center of Savannakhet.







The dead people were a Lao driver, a Lao tour guide, a Vietnamese tour guide and two Thai tourists. The 19 injured people included seven seriously wounded ones. Rescue workers sent the injured people to Savannaket Hospital.

The Thai consul-general in Savannaket later asked Mukdahan deputy governor Boonruang Mekchim to receive the injured people for treatment at Mukdahan Hospital.



The owner of the tour firm concerned identified only as Mr Suthep said the Thai tourists from Khon Kaen and Kalasin provinces were traveling on three buses. The ill-fated bus hit the trailer which was detached from its speeding incoming truck which fell into a pit. (TNA)





































