Plan your trip, rain or shine, to Ban Khok Khai Community, Phang Nga Bay

TRIP PLANNER: In the picturesque province of Phang Nga, rainfall enhances the beauty and allure of everything around. At Ban Khok Khai Community, nestled in the heart of Phang Nga Bay, visitors can immerse themselves in nature and gain insights into the tides and rhythms of the sea, all while experiencing the simple yet fulfilling life of a local fisherman. Rain is an integral part of this southern seaside province, and it shouldn’t be missed during your visit to Thailand.

Plan your trip, rain or shine, at https://www.tourismthailand.org/…/phang-nga-go-green-2… (TAT)


































