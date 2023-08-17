Police indifference frustrates hit-and-run victims in east Pattaya

Pattaya, Thailand – A hit-and-run incident at the entrance of Soi Boon Samphan in East Pattaya left two victims injured and a street-food motorcycle-cart severely damaged. The impact tore the sidecar from the motorcycle, scattering goods across the road.

Lamyai Kamsaen, 54, suffered multiple injuries and was quickly transported to Pattaya City Hospital for treatment. Another victim, an unidentified 58-year-old male driver, sustained minor injuries. Fortunately, injuries to both people were non-life-threatening.







Lamyai recounted that she and her uncle, both food vendors specializing in seafood dishes, were returning home after selling their goods. While parking the cart to buy eggs, a speeding white pickup truck rammed into the back, sending both victims flying through the air, as the sidecar tipped over.

Eyewitnesses provided police with detailed accounts of the incident, but sadly, the local law enforcers’ response lacked urgency and empathy. In an illogical move, the police advised the injured parties to delay their official report until they recovered from their injuries, leaving the victims and witnesses extremely confused and frustrated.





















