Vietnam implements new e-visa policy for foreign arrivals

The Vietnamese Government has introduced a significant change to its visa policy by granting e-visas to all foreign arrivals at 52 designated ports of entry, starting August 15. The decision is outlined in the latest Resolution No. 127/NQ-CP.

Previously, Vietnam had been issuing 30-day single-entry e-visas to citizens from 80 specific countries.







Under the new regulation, the Vietnam Immigration Department, a division of the Ministry of Public Security, will issue e-visas to foreign arrivals through an electronic payment system. These e-visas will allow multiple entries within a span of 90 days, offering travelers greater flexibility and convenience.

The list of entry points includes 13 airports, such as Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport, Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang Airport, and others. Additionally, 16 land border gates and 13 seaports have been included in this new policy.







In tandem with this change, the Government also issued Resolution No. 128/NQ-CP, which modifies the visa exemption duration for citizens of specific countries. Nationals of Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Belarus are now allowed to stay in Vietnam for 45 days upon entry, as opposed to the previous 15-day limit. This extension applies regardless of passport type or the purpose of their visit, as long as they meet entry requirements in accordance with Vietnamese law.

Officials said both resolutions are expected to greatly enhance Vietnam’s visa policies and facilitate travel to Vietnam for visitors from around the world. (NNT)

















