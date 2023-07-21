Pita to attend ‘Progressive Liquor Festival’ at Ozone Market in Rayong July 22

Move Forward party leader Pita Limjaroenrat will visit eastern provinces of Rayong and Chanthaburi this weekend to meet people and to participate in a local liquor and craft beer fair.

After taking a break and spending time to relax with his daughter, Pita will attend the Progressive Liquor Festival 2 at the Ozone Market in Rayong tomorrow (July 22) from 7 pm -8 pm.







The festival runs from 11 am -11 pm.

The party has a progressive policy to liberalise liquor-making with an aim to allow more small and community-based producers to enter the market.

On Sunday, he will meet his supporters at a ground near "Samphan Karnka, Baan Khao Hom, a grocery shop in Chanthaburi's Pong Nam Ron district at 9 am -10 am. (TNA)
























