Pita has 15 days to respond to Constitutional Court’s MP suspension order

The Constitutional Court has decided to proceed with the petition filed by the Election Commission (EC), seeking disqualification of PM hopeful Pita Limjaroenrat over the alleged media shareholding case (ITV).

The court voted 7-2 in favour of considering an EC petition. It has temporarily suspended him from serving as an MP from Wednesday (July 19) until the court issues the ruling. He has 15 days to respond, the court said in a statement.







The court’s decision to hear the case has been announced as the parliament is debating whether Pita’s re-nomination for a fresh prime ministerial vote is submitting a repeat motion which is prohibited under the parliament’s regulation.

The second vote for a new prime minister was set for Wednesday after the election winning Move Forward Party’s leader Pita failed to secure enough support from the bicameral parliament in the first vote on July 13. Despite being suspended from serving as an MP, Pita is still eligible to be a candidate for prime minister. (TNA)

















