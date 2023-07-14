Pita says amendment of controversial royal defamation law remains in policy

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat said he accepted the vote result but he would not give up after he lost in the prime minister vote.

In the parliamentary vote for the prime minister position on Thursday, the MFP leader received 324 votes, 51 short of the majority he needs to become the new prime minister.







There was significant pressure within the parliament and more than 40 legislators did not attend the meeting, so the result did not align with the expectations, he said.

He reiterated that he would not give up and would use the remaining time to re-strategize to gather more support to win in the second round of voting. It depends on the House Speaker when the next vote will take place.







Asked whether his party would withdraw the proposed amendment of the controversial royal defamation law, he said it remained the same. His party made a promise to the people and will keep it.

He thanked 13 senators who voted for him in accordance with their commitments to the people. His party will find out why many legislators did not attend the meeting to vote as anticipated.

As for the possibility of giving an opportunity for the Pheu Thai Party to lead the formation of the government, Mr. Pita stated that it is not yet the time. (TNA)

















