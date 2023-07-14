Bumrungrad International Hospital in Bangkok ranked among world’s best hospitals

Newsweek and Statista, a news magazine and a website for statistical information, recently published the World’s Best Hospitals list, ranking 250 of the top global hospitals. Bumrungrad International Hospital, in Bangkok, ranks 182nd overall, with a 93% score, while the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, is the top-ranked hospital.







The rankings were based on four data sources:

– An online survey completed by over 80,000 medical experts in 28 countries;

– Patient experience surveys;

– Hospital quality metrics, such as data on quality of treatment and hygiene measures;

– A survey on the implementation of Patient Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs).







The result is a good sign for Thailand’s plans to make the country into a global medical and wellness hub by 2026, which is expected to generate more employment, boost investment, and contribute to various related businesses, as well as promoting alternative medicine. (PRD)

















