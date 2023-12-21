Pita defends himself in media shareholding case

Former Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat has testified in court to defend himself in the media shareholding case in which he will be disqualified as an MP if he is found guilty.

Pita was accused by the Election Commission (EC) that he violated the electoral law for holding shares in the iTV pcl. when he registered his candidacy to run in the May 14 election.







The EC submitted the petition to the Constitution Court to rule on the case. The court accepted the case for deliberation and on July 19, suspended Pita, then MFP leader and prime ministerial candidate from duties as an MP until the court issues a judgment.

Mr. Pita appeared at the court for the examination of witnesses today. He said he is confident that iTV is no longer a media company, comparing to past rulings as it has not engaged in media operations since 2007. Today is a good opportunity for him to explain the fact to the court and he hopes to receive a fair judgment.







Mr. Sawaeng Boonmee, the EC Secretary-General appeared at the court on behalf of the petitioner. The Constitutional Court allowed only the involved parties and relevant individuals to participate in the hearing. (TNA)



























