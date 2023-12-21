Ang Thong faces PM2.5 surge as farmers persist in crop burning

Farmers in Ang Thong continue open burning of agricultural materials, causing the level of the PM2.5 particulate matter in the province to exceed the safety threshold amid calls from affected villagers for the serious law enforcement to stop this practice.

Despite warnings from relevant authorities to refrain from burning weed and rice stubble in open areas, farmers in Wisetchaichan district, Ang Thong province, remain indifferent and persist in burning straw stubble along the Pho Phraya-Tha Ruea road. This has led to the spread of smoke and black powder in the surrounding areas, adversely affecting the visibility of the motorists.







The continuous burning has accumulated PM2.5 ultra-fine dust in Ang Thong. Morning real-time air quality measurements revealed that PM2.5 levels on Tuesday once again exceeded the standard, reaching 50 micrograms, falling into the orange zone that requires special attention in all seven districts. Special precautions are urged for vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, and individuals with respiratory conditions.







The province has issued announcements to all local organizations, emphasizing the illegality of burning paddy stubble and weed and the associated penalties, including imprisonment and fines. Authorities are urging collaboration to shift from burning to plowing, not only for soil conservation but also to reduce pollution.

However, the call for cooperation has not been well-received by those affected. Many express dissatisfaction, insisting that relevant authorities need to take more serious and decisive actions against those who persist in defiance. They argue that seeking cooperation alone does not address the issue sustainably. (TNA)



























