Uncle Pol sentenced in death of 3-year-old niece

The Mukdahan Provincial Court has sentenced Chaipol Wipa to 20 years in prison in connection with the death of his three-year-old niece “Nong Chompoo” in May 2020.

The child had gone missing from her home in Mukdahan before she was found dead in the forest.

The court found him guilty of recklessness causing the death of another person, resulting in a 10-year imprisonment and depriving a child under the age of 15 from a parental care, leading to a 10-year imprisonment.







Other charges against him are dropped. He was ordered to pay compensation to the plaintiff. Meanwhile, his wife Somporn Labpho or “Aunt Taen” the second defendant has been acquitted.

Orawan ‘Nong Chompoo’ Wongsricha went missing from her home in Baan Kok Kork when her parent left their elder daughter to look after her.

She was found dead and naked on Phu Lek Fai Mountain, a few kilometres from her home in a village in Don Luang district four days later. (TNA)



























