Pita confident to form eight – party coalition

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat ensured the public the MFP-led coalition, consisting of projected 313 seats from eight parties is firmly taking shape with a lot of momentum.

He said at the press conference on Thursday after initial talks with participating parties that there is progress in forming a coalition and there is a roadmap from today until the day he becomes the prime minister.







He set up negotiation teams to find out the optimum number that gives stability and to make sure all parties have correct principles, aligned policies and people of Thailand as the major objective.

They will hold another press conference on the Memorandum of Understanding to form a coalition government on May 22.

He is confident that his party which won the most seats in the election will be able to form the majority government was not concerned about building a coalition as the MFW working teams have plans to handle future scenarios.







As the Move Forward Party’s sole prime ministerial candidate, Pita must gain 376 votes of endorsement or more than half of the 750 members of the lower and upper house to become a new prime minister. (TNA)















